KIERAN HOWARD: Our own prince looked at us with disgust and concern

Have your say

Who’d have thought a single vowel could cost you a free family day out?

The letter ‘e’ was all that stood between us and a complimentary ticket to Legoland.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their newborn son outside the Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital in Paddington, London. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

It followed the big news that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had called their new prince, Louis.

We think they named him after our own little prince, although that’s still yet to be confirmed.

We learned the news as we watched it break on This Morning on ITV.

It was one of those rare occasions when our little remote control-hog allowed us to watch some non-kids TV.

I thought Kerrie was going into labour as she let out a loud shriek while jumping up off the sofa to point it out to me.

We both then proceeded to celebrate the 14-1 shot like we’d just won the lottery.

We danced around the living room so triumphantly that Louie just looked on in utter contempt at what we were up to.

I think it was a mixture of disgust, bemusement and concern for our welfare.

He already knew he had slightly crazy parents, but this episode just further confirmed it for him.

I’m not too sure what we were thinking as we leapt up and down.

I think our happiness was even greater than that of the Sainsbury’s CEO caught singing I’m in the Money to himself about the Asda merger before that television interview.

Of course, within minutes of the announcement, Legoland quickly jumped on the bandwagon.

Wasting no time at all in securing some first-class, unbeatable publicity, they made the perfect PR move in offering free passes to their park to anyone sharing the name.

That included children and fathers with the same Christian name as the new addition to the Royal Family.

Naturally, I hurriedly tweeted Legoland and scrutinised their terms and conditions.

I wanted to know if our more unusual spelling of the name would be an issue.

And the answer was a resounding ‘yes’.

I knew we should have gone for the Louis Walsh or Tomlinson spelling, rather than the Louie Spence way.

I did briefly consider changing my own name by deed poll, but I felt that was quite a drastic measure to take just to see some big Lego.

Not only that, but it would be cheaper just to buy a family ticket anyway.

So, that’s it then.

We’ll be paying to get in, just like everyone else who’s not called Louis.