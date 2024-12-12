11 Christmas things only children from the 80s and 90s will remember - or hate

In Portsmouth the season of good cheer always involved a trip to Allders in the city centre to choose gifts for the family, and collect the latest festive teddy. I can’t be the only one who still has their Jingle Bear!
And needless to say the dodgy decorations have been well and truly banished from my home!
Here are 11 things which every child who grew up at that time must remember when it comes to Christmas time!
1. A trip to Allders
Before it was a Debenhams - it was an Allders! It used to be an exciting adventure going along to a department store when I was little and the big Christmas lights switch-on outside it was always a highlight of the year - as was getting its festive toy. Am I the only one who still has their Jingle Bear? Photo: -
2. Ceiling Christmas decorations
I don't think there was a living room in the country which was not filled with these foil, fold out decorations. They were everywhere. I thought they were gone for good but I was horrified to discover that you can still buy them today. (Hopefully for burning!) | Contributed
3. A packed out Cascades
Crowds would flock to the food court of The Cascades shopping centre switch on the Christmas lights. It was always packed! Photo: Matt Scott-Joynt
4. The latest music from Woolworths
The latest cassette, CD or even vinyl was always on my Christmas list - and it usually involved a trip to a very busy Woolies to see what they had first! Photo: Paul Jacobs
