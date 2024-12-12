11 Christmas things only children from the 80s and 90s will remember - or hate

By Kelly Brown

Editor

Published 12th Dec 2024, 12:12 BST

Terrible tinsel, ceiling decorations and limited edition teddies - these are Christmas things which will stick with me forever as a child growing up in the 80s and 90s.

In Portsmouth the season of good cheer always involved a trip to Allders in the city centre to choose gifts for the family, and collect the latest festive teddy. I can’t be the only one who still has their Jingle Bear!

And needless to say the dodgy decorations have been well and truly banished from my home!

Here are 11 things which every child who grew up at that time must remember when it comes to Christmas time!

Before it was a Debenhams - it was an Allders! It used to be an exciting adventure going along to a department store when I was little and the big Christmas lights switch-on outside it was always a highlight of the year - as was getting its festive toy. Am I the only one who still has their Jingle Bear?

I don't think there was a living room in the country which was not filled with these foil, fold out decorations. They were everywhere. I thought they were gone for good but I was horrified to discover that you can still buy them today. (Hopefully for burning!)

Crowds would flock to the food court of The Cascades shopping centre switch on the Christmas lights. It was always packed!

The latest cassette, CD or even vinyl was always on my Christmas list - and it usually involved a trip to a very busy Woolies to see what they had first!

