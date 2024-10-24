But while we still have some absolutely fantastic choices, there have been many firm favourites which have been lost over the years. Some of these have been because their owners have decided to hang up their aprons, while others have been part of a larger chain and therefore victim to corporate decisions.

For me, there are far too many places to choose from but I always loved a trip to Rosie’s to enjoy its fantastic food which was often paired with fantastic live music, or filling up at Fatty Arbuckles with its mega portions of good food.

And of course a visit to The Pizza House, complete with its giant pepper mill, was an absolute must for every Pompey resident (and Pompey player!) and I spent many a happy evening there.

We asked you what eateries you also missed the most and we were inundated with memories of many a good meal. Here are just 19 of the places our readers have said they miss the most - some of which may surprise you!

1 . Rosie's Wine Bar - Bistro The wine bar and restaurant in Elm Grove, Southsea, closed when pandemic restrictions were brought in in 2020 and sadly never reopened. It is now occupied by the Beacon of Southsea.

2 . Fatty Arbuckles The American diner was a fabulous addition to Southsea's Osborne Road and its portion sizes were legendary!

3 . Becketts Becketts still runs today as a boutique bed and breakfast with a small eatery in Southsea's Bellevue Terrace. But it officially closed its gorgeous restaurant in the summer of 2023. It has a fantastic menu and I spent many a good evening (and lunch) here.