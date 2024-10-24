But while we still have some absolutely fantastic choices, there have been many firm favourites which have been lost over the years. Some of these have been because their owners have decided to hang up their aprons, while others have been part of a larger chain and therefore victim to corporate decisions.
For me, there are far too many places to choose from but I always loved a trip to Rosie’s to enjoy its fantastic food which was often paired with fantastic live music, or filling up at Fatty Arbuckles with its mega portions of good food.
And of course a visit to The Pizza House, complete with its giant pepper mill, was an absolute must for every Pompey resident (and Pompey player!) and I spent many a happy evening there.
We asked you what eateries you also missed the most and we were inundated with memories of many a good meal. Here are just 19 of the places our readers have said they miss the most - some of which may surprise you!
