Portsmouth in the 1990s: A nostalgic look at landmark changes in 58 pictures

By Kelly Brown

Editor

Published 14th Jan 2025, 17:45 BST
Updated 27th Feb 2025, 09:00 BST

The Tour de France, the building of Gunwharf and as sad farewell to the Royal Yacht Britannia are just some the many major things which peppered Portsmouth’s historic moments in the 1990s.

For many of us it was a transformative decade for the city with the start of major change as landmark sites such as HMS Vernon and the old Whitbread Brewery were swept aside.

Many of our favourite shops also filled the high street in a real boom for our city with many fantastic and much-loved facilities also still to be found.

Here we look back at at a selection of pictures from across Portsmouth in the 1990s:

Riders ride past South Parade Pier in Southsea on the way to the finish line as Portsmouth hosted the Tour de France in 1994. Picture: Pascal Rondeau/ALLSPORT/ Getty Images

1. Portsmouth in the 90s

Riders ride past South Parade Pier in Southsea on the way to the finish line as Portsmouth hosted the Tour de France in 1994. Picture: Pascal Rondeau/ALLSPORT/ Getty Images Photo: Pascal Rondeau/ALLSPORT/ Getty Images

Photo Sales
The Royal Yacht Britannia sailing into Portsmouth for the last time before being decommissioned in 1997. Rebecca Naden/PA Wire

2. Portsmouth in the 90s

The Royal Yacht Britannia sailing into Portsmouth for the last time before being decommissioned in 1997. Rebecca Naden/PA Wire Photo: Rebecca Naden/PA Wire

Photo Sales
Flightworld Travel Agents and Concert Travel, Fawcett Road, ceased trading, image taken 7th August 1990. They were offering trips to see Depeche Mode, David Bowie and Erasure at Milton Keynes and Wembley.

3. Portsmouth in the 90s

Flightworld Travel Agents and Concert Travel, Fawcett Road, ceased trading, image taken 7th August 1990. They were offering trips to see Depeche Mode, David Bowie and Erasure at Milton Keynes and Wembley. Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
Portsmouth poll tax demo in April 1990. The News PP168

4. Portsmouth in the 90s

Portsmouth poll tax demo in April 1990. The News PP168 | The News Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 15
Next Page
Related topics:PortsmouthNostalgiaTour de France
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice