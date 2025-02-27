For many of us it was a transformative decade for the city with the start of major change as landmark sites such as HMS Vernon and the old Whitbread Brewery were swept aside.

Many of our favourite shops also filled the high street in a real boom for our city with many fantastic and much-loved facilities also still to be found.

Here we look back at at a selection of pictures from across Portsmouth in the 1990s:

Portsmouth in the 90s Riders ride past South Parade Pier in Southsea on the way to the finish line as Portsmouth hosted the Tour de France in 1994. Picture: Pascal Rondeau/ALLSPORT/ Getty Images

Portsmouth in the 90s The Royal Yacht Britannia sailing into Portsmouth for the last time before being decommissioned in 1997. Rebecca Naden/PA Wire

Portsmouth in the 90s Flightworld Travel Agents and Concert Travel, Fawcett Road, ceased trading, image taken 7th August 1990. They were offering trips to see Depeche Mode, David Bowie and Erasure at Milton Keynes and Wembley. Photo: The News archive