B&M: Brand new discount retailer opens in Titchfield in time for Christmas shopping
The discount retailer has taken possession of the former Argos and Sealy stores in Titchfield, Southampton Road, and after an extensive refurbishment, B&M has combined the two units into a large new store. The store officially opened on Saturday, December 2 at 8am and customers can now visit to find a range of different products on offer.
A spokesperson from B&M said: “We’re feeling extremely positive about the creation of more jobs for local people, and we hope customers are going to be delighted with their new store.
“We are all really excited to get the doors open and welcome our new customers through the door.”
B&M – known for selling popular brands at discount prices – has more than 700 stores across the UK and employs more than 35,000 staff.