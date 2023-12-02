A brand new B&M in Titchfield has officially opened its doors this weekend – in time for the Christmas shopping season.

The discount retailer has taken possession of the former Argos and Sealy stores in Titchfield, Southampton Road, and after an extensive refurbishment, B&M has combined the two units into a large new store. The store officially opened on Saturday, December 2 at 8am and customers can now visit to find a range of different products on offer.

A spokesperson from B&M said: “We’re feeling extremely positive about the creation of more jobs for local people, and we hope customers are going to be delighted with their new store.

B&M opened in Southampton Road Retail Park in Titchfield, on Saturday, December 2, 2023. Pictured is: B&M staff (l-r) Marvin Gyasi, Dave Hathaway, Caitlin Egerton, Sabrina Brown, Frankie Canterbury, Emma Peacock, Rhys Powell and Tony Hayward. Picture: Sarah Standing (011223-2884)

“We are all really excited to get the doors open and welcome our new customers through the door.”