Hampshire has many fancy dress shops where you are sure to find the best outfit this Halloween.

October 31 is now fast approaching and there is no time better than the present to find the best fancy dress costume.

One of the hardest tasks when it comes to Halloween is deciding who or what to dress up as and with many online or instore offers, the decision is now even harder.

With the use of online shopping at our finger tips, fancy dress shops are now a rarity but an essential if you prefer to see an outfit in person rather than buying online.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In order to help you out with the hard choice of what to wear during spooky season, we have put together a list of fancy dress shops to grab yourself the best costume this Halloween in Hampshire.

Coconut Toys and Fancy Dress, Portsmouth

Coconut's, in Cascades shopping centre, has a great choice of fancy dress ideas this Halloween.

If you are stuck for Halloween ideas, Coconut’s have everything from special FX make up, clown outfits, skeleton costumes, contact lenses, and much more.

They cater to all ages and are open all year round.

You can find them at Unit 109, Spring Street, Portsmouth, PO1 4AA.

Pink Party Shop, Waterlooville

Pink Party Shop has everything you could need this Halloween and the shop isn’t too far from Portsmouth.

With dress up options for all ages, you are sure to find the right outfit for you.

They also have everything you need to organise the best Halloween party with their range of decorations and props.

At the Pink Party Shop you can even hire a fancy dress outfit.

This is great if you do not think you will get more than one wear out of the costume.

You can find the Pink Party Shop on 30 Stakes Hill Road, Waterlooville, PO7 7HY.

Worn to be Wild, Botley

If you fancy making a trip out of Halloween fancy dress hunting, Worn to Be Wild in Botley has a fabulous selection of fancy dress outfits.

Whether you fancy dressing up as the Joker, a Halloween witch or Medusa, Worn to be Wild will cater to your every spooky need.

The fancy dress shop also offers an array of film and TV character costumes if you do not fancy dressing scary this year.

You can find Worn to be Wild at Old Botley Mills, Botley, Southampton, SO30 2GB.

Express Yourself, Southampton

Express Yourself fancy dress shop in Southampton is a rental shop that has plenty of costumes for fancy dress parties or for theatrical use.

Out of hours appointments are available on their website and you can hire outfits such as Cinderella, a Halloween elf, Darth Vader and many more.

You can find Express Yourself at Netley Abbey Railway Station, Station Road, Netley, Southampton,SO31 5AN.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

We’ve reduced the cost of digital subscriptions to our website by 50 per cent for a limited time.