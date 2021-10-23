There are many pumpkin patches in Hampshire that will be open throughout October.

Before any spooky season activities can commence, Halloween lovers need to get their hands on the perfect pumpkin to carve.

It may be easy to go to a local supermarket to source a pumpkin, but Hampshire has many patches with a variety of pumpkins for you to choose from.

Pumpkin picking and carving is a great way to entertain the family and a good way to decorate your home for the October holiday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here are five places you can go pumpkin picking this Halloween:

Durleighmarsh Farm Shop

Durleighmarsh Farm is situated in Petersfield and is a family run farm with many pick-your-own fruit and vegetables throughout the year.

The farm usually opens its pumpkin patch in early October, but this is yet to be confirmed for 2021.

The shop is open between 9am and 5pm Monday to Saturday and 10am to 3pm on Sundays.

The pick-your-own fields close 30 minutes prior.

You can find the farm at Durleighmarsh Farm, Rogate Road, Petersfield.GU31 5AX

More information on Durleighmarsh Farm and the variety of fruit and vegetables you can pick is available here.

Rogate Pumpkin Patch

The Rogate Pumpkin Patch will also be open this year.

The pumpkins are grown in June, picked in September and coloured up in the autumn sun ready for October.

There will also be Merlin's Wood to explore with Halloween décor, barrel rides, haystacks to climb and go-karts for all kinds of family fun!

There will also be an array of local street food and drinks on offer at the farm.

Rogate Pumpkin Patch will be open Saturday, October 9 and Sunday, October 10.

After the weekend of Halloween fun, the patch will reopen for Saturday October 16 through to Sunday October 31.

The opening times for the patch is 10am-5pm, with last entry at 4pm.

There will be an admissions entrance fee of £4 per person and under 2s are free.

You can find the patch ½ a mile east of Rogate Village.

The postcode is GU31 5EG.

For more information on the Rogate pumpkin patch, please click here.

SEE ALSO: 8 things to do on a rainy day in the Portsmouth area

Steve Harris Farms PYO.

This family-run farm is a pumpkin picking favourite in Fareham.

There are many fruit and vegetables to pick from, with pumpkins ready to carve for Halloween.

Pumpkins will be ready for the October holiday, with dates yet to be confirmed.

This farm is usually open 7 days a week.

You can keep up to date with the crops here.

Hollam Nurseries

Hollam Nurseries started out as a small dairy farm in 1961 but they have now branched out into other crops such as pick-your-own strawberries, pumpkins and sunflowers.

The pumpkin patch in Fareham will be returning for Autumn 2021, with dates yet to be confirmed.

This farm shop is open daily from 9am-5pm.

You can find the farm at Hollam Nurseries, 348 Titchfield Rd, Fareham PO14 3EU

For more information on the farm, please click here.

Pumpkin Pastures, Fordingbridge

Pumpkin Pastures are back again this year for all your pumpkin needs.

The patch is set to open for the weekend initially on Saturday September 9 and Sunday, October 10 between 9.30am and 4pm.

It will then reopen on Saturday, October 16 and everyday to Sunday, October 31 between 9.30am and 4pm.

Carvers will have the choice of 30 varieties of pumpkins and they will be priced from £1.Pumpkin Pastures are offering free entry throughout October and there will be many activities such as crafts, pumpkin carving, slingshots, a barrel train and much more on offer.

There will also be free parking.

You can find Pumpkin Pastures on the A338 Fordingbridge Slip Road, SP6 1AN.

For more information, check out the Pumpkin Pastures website.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron