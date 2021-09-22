The VIP weekend is back at Gunwharf Quays this weekend.

The waterfront shopping outlet is to hold a VIP event this weekend, where shoppers will be able to take advantage of the great discounts at some big designer stores.

The four day event at Gunwharf Quays will begin on Thursday, September 30 and will run until Sunday, October 3.

Over the weekend, customers will be able to save up to 20 per cent off on their favourite designer brands if they have signed up for a VIP pass on the Gunwharf Quays website.

Here are all the designer brands that will be taking part:

-Armani

-Asics

-Beauty Outlet

-Bedeck

-Calvin Klein

-Clarks

-Crew Clothing

-Dune

-Ernest Jones

-Holland & Barrett

-Kate Spade

-Kurt Geiger

-Osprey London

-ProCook

-Reiss

-Samsonite

-Sunglass Hut

-Ted Baker

-The Body Shop

-The Cosmetics Company Store

-The North Face

-Timberland

-Tommy Hilfiger

-Under Armour

-Vans

-Villeroy & Boch

-White Stuff

-Wonderbra

There will be other activities available over the weekend including stilt walkers, a prosecco truck giving out free fizz and gift card giveaways.

The centre director of Gunwharf Quays, Yvonne Clay, said: ‘The VIP Rewards event is a great way for our shoppers, who are at the heart of Gunwharf Quays, to bag a bargain.

‘With an array of exclusive discounts at a wide range of stores and across much-loved brands, along with a variety of giveaways and entertainment throughout the weekend, we’re confident there will be something for everyone to ensure the whole family has a great day out.

‘It’s free to register and attend the event, so sign up now to make sure you don’t miss out.’

Shoppers can register to take part in the VIP weekend by clicking on this link.

