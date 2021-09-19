This year’s Sweat Fitness Festival proved a hit with people trying out new classes led by professionals on a stage in the shopping centre and learning more from stalls provided by organisations from across Portsmouth.

The two-day event was the sixth to be run by local gym Sweat Fitness – but the first to make the move from Castle Field to Gunwharf.

Luke Newton, one of the co-founders of Sweat, said: ‘We wanted to provide two days of activities that people could get involved with and so they could try new things.

‘For example we’ve got some aerobics, yoga and fit bounce – there’s loads to try.

‘I don’t think people are always aware of the different things they can do to keep fit, there really is something that everyone can enjoy out there.’

Sweat gym member, Emma Prowse, from Portsmouth attended to support the team.

The 27-year-old said: ‘It’s such a great gym, they’re so friendly and helpful.

‘I’m here to try new things too, I’ve had a go at barre, which is inspired by ballet, and I’m going to try fit bounce.’

Nurses Harriet Ardern, 27, and Tee Boatang, 32, from Southsea also attended the barre class.

Harriet said: ‘It’s nice to be able to give new activities a go and see if anything makes me interested.

‘The barre class was definitely tough on our legs.’

Tee added: I have come to the fitness festival before, back when it was by the Pyramids. It’s really good fun.

‘I had already done three days of leg workouts though so my legs are pretty sore.’

Stalls were set up at the festival for gyms and classes including the Village gym and GoodGym.

Gym instructor Nathan Whellams, from the Village gym, said: ‘This is about stepping outside your comfort zone and trying something new. There are so many ways for people to stay fit and healthy.’

Sweat Fitness relocated to the ground floor of the former John Lewis store in Palmerston Road, Southsea, earlier this year. It will become a permanent fixture there once the whole building is redeveloped.

