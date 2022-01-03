We are now in 2022 and many people will be searching for the best discounts online to start the new year in the best way possible.

Big retailers just as Amazon have big savings this January that is sure to find their way into your New Year shopping basket.

The January sales are about to begin in the UK.

Whether you plan on saving the cash or fancy a splurge, here is everything you need to know about the January sales in 2022:

When do the Boxing Day sales end?

On December 26 each year, retailers put out their best bargains with major discounts following a chaotic Christmas period.

In recent years, some retailers have extended their Boxing Day offers well into the New Year and even until the end of January itself.

When do the January sales begin?

Typically, the January sales officially launched on New Year's Day.

The duration of the January sales is often up to the individual retailer, with final markdowns on items that were included in the Boxing Day sales.

Are the January sales as good as Black Friday?

Black Friday discounts often combine one-off deals with savings across the entire month and the January sales follow the same protocol.

Each sale means different reductions depending on the retailer and in 2021, Simba offered a discount of up to 50% for Black Friday but in the January sales, the reduction has been dropped to up to 45%.

The 2022 discounts for the January sale cannot be compared to Black Friday 2021 for all retailers as of yet.

What are some of the best discounts this year?

Retailers such as John Lewis, Apple, and GHD have discounted many of their products for the sales, and here are some of the best reductions currently online:

-GHD rise hot brush: Was priced at £169 but it has now been reduced to £135 on ghdhair.com

-Nespresso Vertuo Plus XN900840: Was priced at £209.99 but it has now been reduced to £89.95 on Amazon.

-Apple Airpods Pro with MagSafe charging case: Was priced at £239 but it has now been reduced to £187 on Amazon.

-Zara lace silk dressing gown: Was priced at £119 but it has now been reduced to £49.99. Only available in sizes XS-S on the Zara website.

-Apple Watch Series 6GPS,40mm: Was priced at £379 but it has now been reduced to £279 on johnlewis.com.

-Shark Lift-Away Upright Vacuum Cleaner: Was priced at £269 but it has now been reduced to £149.99 on shark.co.uk

-Amazon Echo Dot 4th Generation: Was priced at £49.99 but it has now been reduced to £28.99 on Amazon.

-SodaStream Spirit Hydration Pack: Was priced at £132.96 but it has now been reduced to £89.99 on the SodaStream website.

-Apple iPhone 13 Pro 128GB: Was priced at £71 per month but it has now been reduced to £35.50 per month on Three.co.uk

-Panasonic TX 65” Smart 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: Was priced at £949 but it has now been reduced to £619 on currys.co.uk.

