There's not long left to go until the big day and it's best to be prepared when it comes to the big New Year food shop.

If you are yet to brave the shopping trip, supermarkets in Portsmouth have released their opening hours to ensure that you do not forget the precious bottle of bubbly this year.

The Christmas opening hours for supermarkets in Portsmouth have been released.

The usual opening times are often different when it comes to festive opening hours so it is important that you note down when your favourite supermarket is open over the holidays just in case you forget any necessities.

We have put together a list of the festive opening hours of all the major supermarkets in the Portsmouth area.

Here is everything you need to know:

What are the supermarket opening times in Portsmouth?

Opening hours for each supermarket will vary over the festive period, including closures and reduced hours so it is important to check with your local branch before you travel.

Tesco

The supermarket has stated that their festive opening hours will vary over the holidays and advises customers to check in-store.

Tesco has also confirmed that stores will close at 7pm on New Year's Eve, except for Express stores that will close at 10pm.

New Year’s Day will see most stores open between 8am and 6pm, with Express stores closing at 10pm.

Aldi

Store opening times may vary due to location and Aldi recommends using its store locator to see your local opening hours.

On New Year's Eve, Aldi stores will be open from 8am to 6pm but closed on New Year's Day.

Asda

Again, store opening times will vary due to location but here are the opening times for Asda Fratton.

On New Year’s Eve, Asda will be open from 7am to 7pm and on New Year's Day, the store will be open from 10am to 5pm.

See here to see a full list of Asda Fratton's festive opening hours.

Morrisons

Morrisons on Victory Retail Park in Portsmouth have reduced their opening hours over the New Year.

Morrisons will be open from 7am to 6pm on New Year's Eve and 9am to 6pm New Year's Day.

To see other stores opening hours, visit the Morisons store locator.

Sainsbury's

Most Sainsbury’s stores will be open from 7am to 7pm on New Year's Eve, with convenience stores closing at 9pm.

On New Year's Day, most stores will open between 8am and 8pm.

Check your local store to see the exact opening hours.

Lidl

There are many Lidl stores in Portsmouth so be sure to check your local store for their festive opening hours.

According to the Lidl website, the Goldsmith Avenue Lidl will be open from 8am to 7pm on New Year’s Eve but will be closed on New Year's Day.

To see the full list of opening times, please visit the Lidl website.

M&S Food Hall

The M&S Food Hall at Ocean Retail Park in Portsmouth will have varying opening hours this New Year.

On New Year’s Eve, the food hall will be open between 8am and 7pm, with the New Year’s Day opening hours from 10am to 6pm.

For a full list of opening hours or to find your nearest store, please see here.

Waitrose

Waitrose's festive opening hours vary from store to store this year.

Waitrose in Southsea will be open from 8 am to 6pm on New Year’s Eve but will be closed on New Year’s Day.

To see a full list of festive opening times, please visit the Waitrose website.

