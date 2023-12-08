Excitement is building for the arrival of a major new discount shop in Waterlooville at the site of a former Wilko store.

Budget retail chain One Beyond has taken over the site and open a new store in its place before Christmas.

One Beyond describes itself as ‘The UK's newest and most exciting discount store’ and sells a variety of food, household products and gifts at discounted prices. This week, signs have appeared on the windows of the shop in Dukes Walk confirming that it will open on December 15 at 10am.

Homeware and hardware giant Wilko collapsed into administration in August, leading to the closure of its stores including the ones in Waterlooville, Havant, Fareham and Portsmouth.