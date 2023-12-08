Signage for new OneBeyond shop in Waterlooville goes up at site of former Wilko - here is when it will open
and live on Freeview channel 276
Budget retail chain One Beyond has taken over the site and open a new store in its place before Christmas.
One Beyond describes itself as ‘The UK's newest and most exciting discount store’ and sells a variety of food, household products and gifts at discounted prices. This week, signs have appeared on the windows of the shop in Dukes Walk confirming that it will open on December 15 at 10am.
Homeware and hardware giant Wilko collapsed into administration in August, leading to the closure of its stores including the ones in Waterlooville, Havant, Fareham and Portsmouth.
Poundland has confirmed it is taking over the former unit in Havant’s Meridian Centre for a larger store in the town, as well as taking over the former Wilko store in Fareham’s Markey Quay Shopping Centre.