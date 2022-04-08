It launched yesterday with an array of new features including one to allow customers to browse stock online.

Primark promise that the website will 'better connect the journey between searching online and then shopping in store'.

For many years, the retailer insisted that it would remain offline but Covid-19 restrictions saw hundreds of stores close across the UK.

Primark has launched a new website that allows customers to browse online.

Primark suffered a loss of £1bn during the pandemic and now, the retailer has decided to launch a website to allow customers to browse products online.

But can customers purchase items on the website and can you check product stock for the Portsmouth store online?

Here's everything you need to know:

Can customers purchase clothes, beauty or home products online?

Unfortunately, the website does not allow customers to purchase items online as it does not offer home delivery or a click-and-collect option.

The site features quality pictures of clothes, home and beauty products, with garments laid flat as well as modelled.

Shoppers can also browse items by style, size and colour.

Does the website allow customers to check store stock?

Keen Primark shoppers will be able to check their local store's stock on the new website.

The site uses a traffic light system to show customers what is in store.

Green confirms that the item is in stock, orange states that there is low stock, red indicates that there is no stock but the item will soon return online, and grey means that the item is not stocked in that particular store.

The online portal will also show details of fabric, materials and care instructions.

Paul Marchant, chief executive of Primark said: ‘We know our customers love the experience of shopping with Primark and the surprises they pick up when they come into our stores – it’s what makes Primark special.

‘However, we know that they also want to browse the latest collections online and be able to check availability, which is what our new website makes possible for the first time.

‘This new website and new features mark a significant step forward for our business and represent a shift in the role of digital at Primark.

‘The new site also gives us a great opportunity to reach a whole new set of customers, enabling us to showcase the great range of products we offer when they’re browsing online to help tempt them into our stores.’

Shoppers can see what stock is available in Portsmouth Primark by using the ‘check availability in store’ option.

Can you create a wishlist online?

Additional features such as a customer log-in, a newsletter with sneak peeks of new products and the ability to create a 'wishlist' of favourite products are yet to launch online.

These features will be rolled out in the coming months.

Is the website only available in the UK?

Currently, the Primark website is only available in the UK.