The company is calling on single people from the Portsmouth area to sign up for a brand new dating show to help them find everlasting love.

Barefaced TV – the team behind Snog, Marry, Avoid and part of the STV Studios family (Catchphrase, Bridge of Lies, Murder Island) – is hoping that lonely hearts who are tired of endless Tinder scrolling and awkward first dates will sign up for the sun-soaked series.

The show, which will air on international streaming service Discovery+, will follow twelve singletons as they jet off to a Greek Island on a quest for true love.

According to producers, the show will use a new approach to matchmaking, and anyone from Portsmouth who is thinking of applying should be aged between 25 and 35 years old.

Applicants will also need to be ‘serious about finding long-lasting love’.

Rosie Bray and Lucy Golding, creative directors at Barefaced TV, said: ‘This series will be unlike any dating show we’ve seen before. If you’re single, open-minded, ready to find The One, and partial to a bit of Greek sun, we’d love to hear from you!’