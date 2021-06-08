12 reasons people loved visiting Portsmouth beaches

So what better way to make the most of the good weather than by taking a trip to the beach.

In Portsmouth we are lucky to be by the seafront and have a number of beaches to choose from.

On Tripadvisor, Southsea Beach has been given the ‘Travellers Choice’ award for 2020.

Eastney Beach also has a good rating on the website – with four stars based on 82 reviews.

We have rounded up a number of the reviews to highlight the reasons people loved taking a trip to the seafront in Portsmouth.

You can see them in our gallery below.

Make sure to click through all the pages!

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.

1. 'Beautiful beach, lovely views nice and flat easy to walk' Travel_Teddybears from Glasgow was effusive in praise for Southsea beach, writing: 'Usually we like wild and windswept beaches far from anywhere like Shetland Skye or Orkney but we do really love this beach. We had brilliant sun with a fresh breeze. This really is a lovely place.' Picture: Keith Woodland (290521-30) Photo: Keith Woodland Buy photo

2. 'Great Beach if you have the weather' Sandra B from Richmond wrote: 'We were surprised, how clean it was and you have so much to do along the walk, that it doesnt get boring at all. Great view to the Isle of Wight and you can even get the Hover Craft over to the Island.' Picture: Vicky Stovell/ @smi_ley456/ Smiley Sunshine Photography Photo: @smi_ley456Facebook: Smiley Sunshine Photography Buy photo

3. 'Great Day Out' Knebworth141 from London had high praise for Southsea beach. They wrote: 'Excellent Beach with ample parking and none of the crowds. Have fantastic couple of days here. Everyone enjoyed it. Definitely worth a visit if your putting it off.' (Photo by Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images) Photo: Finnbarr Webster Buy photo

4. 'Lovely stony beach' Peter B from Solihull wrote: 'Lovely beach well kept nice to see both a clean beach and seawater in the UK for a change piers either side and plenty around to see and do also.' Photo: The News archive Buy photo