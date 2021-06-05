The Montague Arms in Beaulieu

11 of the highest rated Hampshire hotels for summer staycations according to Tripadvisor

WITH uncertainty surrounding holidays abroad this summer, many of us will be looking for high-quality hotels to book into for staycations.

Saturday, 5th June 2021, 12:28 pm

As the government announced Portugal will be taken off the green list of quarantine-free travel destinations, many keen travellers have been left scrambling to fill their annual leave days.

Luckily, there are scores of amazing hotels and holiday destinations throughout the UK, with Hampshire boasting a variety of top-rated trip locations.

Here is a list of 11 of the highest rated hotels across the county, according to reviews given by users of Tripadvisor.

1. Cottage Lodge, Brockenhurst

This New Forest hotel has achieved a rating of 4.5 thanks to 1,489 reviews from guests

2. Florence Suite Boutique Hotel, Southsea

Located in Malvern Road, this seaside hotel boasts a score of 5 thanks to 335 ratings

3. Aviator Hampshire, Farnborough

This destination, located near Farnborough airfield and airport, has gained 2,647 reviews to achieve a score of 4.5

4. Clarence Boutique Hotel, Southsea

With 1,404 reviews leading to a score of 5, this Clarence Road hotel is one to look out for

