As the government announced Portugal will be taken off the green list of quarantine-free travel destinations, many keen travellers have been left scrambling to fill their annual leave days.

Luckily, there are scores of amazing hotels and holiday destinations throughout the UK, with Hampshire boasting a variety of top-rated trip locations.

Here is a list of 11 of the highest rated hotels across the county, according to reviews given by users of Tripadvisor.

1. Cottage Lodge, Brockenhurst This New Forest hotel has achieved a rating of 4.5 thanks to 1,489 reviews from guests

2. Florence Suite Boutique Hotel, Southsea Located in Malvern Road, this seaside hotel boasts a score of 5 thanks to 335 ratings

3. Aviator Hampshire, Farnborough This destination, located near Farnborough airfield and airport, has gained 2,647 reviews to achieve a score of 4.5

4. Clarence Boutique Hotel, Southsea With 1,404 reviews leading to a score of 5, this Clarence Road hotel is one to look out for