Best parks and gardens to visit in Portsmouth

6 of the best Portsmouth parks and gardens to visit this weekend

Portsmouth has lots of beautiful parks and gardens to visit.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Friday, 16th July 2021, 5:11 pm

If you are looking to get some fresh air and stretch your legs over the weekend, you might be wondering which of the city’s green spaces are the best.

We have pulled together a list of the highest rated parks and gardens on TripAdvisor.

You can see them in the gallery below.

1. Southsea Rose Garden

Southsea Rose Garden has a 4.5 star rating on TripAdvisor based on 219 reviews. Picture by Tony Hicks. @tonyhicks69

Photo: Tony Hicks

2. Canoe Lake

Canoe Lake has a rating of 4.5 on TripAdvisor based on 238 reviews.

Photo: -

3. Farlington Marshes

Farlington Marshes has a rating of 4.5 based on 50 reviews. Picture: Jake Martin

Photo: Jake Martin

4. Baffins Pond

Baffins Pond has a rating of 5 stars based on 28 reviews on TripAdvisor. Picture Eric Eddles.

Photo: Eric Eddles

