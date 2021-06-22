6 of the most extravagant things you can do on Virgin Voyages' Scarlet Lady

Scarlet Lady Arriving in Portsmouth taken by Ben Dollery

The 110,000 tonne luxury cruise liner arrived in the city on Monday.

It is the biggest ship to have ever docked in Portsmouth dwarfing the 65,000 tonne Royal Navy aircraft carriers – HMS Queen Elizabeth and HMS Prince of Wales.

At 277 metres long, Scarlet Lady has room for up to 3,000 passengers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The no-expense spared ship has been styled by renowned designer Tom Dixon to ensure she dazzles in and out of Portsmouth.

It is for adults-only, meaning that you have to be 18-plus to enjoy a stay on the cruise ship.

But what exactly can you get up to on Scarlet Lady?

Here are 6 of the most extravagant things you can do on the cruise liner:

Get a tattoo

The ship has its very own tattoo parlour, so you can get a permanent reminder of your stay on the Scarlet Lady.

It is called the Squid Ink.

Take a trip to the Test Kitchen

There are no set dinner times and buffet lines on the Scarlet Lady.

In fact you have six different restaurants to pick from.

Including a visit to the Test Kitchen, which is part dining experience and part cooking school.

Spend the day at the beach

Despite being on a boat, you can still experience that laid back beach life at the Scarlet Lady’s Beach Club.

Mornings start with meditation and beach yoga sessions.

You can re-align your Chakras and balance your mind, body and spirit before your start the day.

Once you are nice and relaxed, you can enjoy DJ-led pool parties before ending your day by winding down with a beach bonfire under the stars.

Dance the night away at The Manor

Have you ever wanted to attend a nightclub at a cruise ship? Well then here is your chance.

Named after Richard Branson’s first recording studio, The Manor is a two storey, three-bar super-space which mashes-up a classic ballroom and a ‘70s punk vibe.

Virgin Voyages says: ‘it’s mad, bad, and the wildest night you’ll ever experience on the high sea.’

Be roasted by a Drag Queen

If you like some entertainment with your meal then head here for the drag brunch, where you’ll get roasted by the resident drag queen, who serves up bottomless cocktails and barbed quips.

Pamper and groom yourself

There is a spa as well as an onboard beauty salon, so you can feel properly groomed.

But it is not just for the ladies, there is the Stubble & Groom salon for men – so you can stay freshly trimmed.

Which would you most like to try? Let us know in the comments below.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron