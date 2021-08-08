Frankie Glackin (9) chooses an epic backdrop for a selfie with her dad Marcel Glackin (44). Picture: Mike Cooter (070821)

Portsmouth Kite Festival 2021: 13 of our best photos from the event in Southsea

Portsmouth International Kite festival has returned and there have been plenty of amazing creations on display.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Sunday, 8th August 2021, 10:02 am

The popular event is taking place on Southsea Common this week – and is marking its 30th anniversary.

We had our photographer down at the event yesterday to capture all the amazing kites on display.

MORE: All you need to know about the Portsmouth Kite Festival 2021

The kite festival will continue today – here are our best photos from day one, to get you excited for the final day.

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.

1. Portsmouth Kite Festival

Owen Martin (11) making the most of the brisk seafront breeze at the Southsea Kite Festival. Picture: Mike Cooter (070821)

Photo: Mike Cooter

Buy photo

2. Portsmouth Kite Festival

Anna Martin (7) making the most of the brisk seafront breeze at the Portsmouth Kite Festival. Picture: Mike Cooter (070821)

Photo: Mike Cooter

Buy photo

3. Portsmouth Kite Festival

Anna Martin (7) making the most of the brisk seafront breeze at the Portsmouth Kite Festival. Picture: Mike Cooter (070821)

Photo: Mike Cooter

Buy photo

4. Portsmouth Kite Festival

A family day out at the Portsmouth Kite Festival. Pictured: Mum Becky Sykes (32), Sophia (7), Isaac (5) dad Jonathon Sykes (32) and Isabelle (10). Picture: Mike Cooter (070821)

Photo: Mike Cooter

Buy photo
Pompey
Next Page
Page 1 of 3