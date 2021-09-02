Scarlet Lady under a broody sky. Picture: Neil Campbell

Virgin Voyage’s giant cruise ship sailed into Portsmouth on June 21 and became the biggest ever ship to dock in the city.

She is a massive 110,000 tonnes, which dwarfs even the 65,000 tonne HMS Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier and her sister ship HMS Prince of Wales.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cruise liner set off on her first official sailing on August 6.

Scarlet Lady will be setting off on her six scheduled UK sailings around the English Channel, called the Summer Soirée Series, before heading for sunnier climes.

She will be berthed in Portsmouth for the six sailings.

Starting at £499 per person, the liner is for adults-only.

Scarlet Lady is now preparing to leave Portsmouth tomorrow (September 3) and will sail for New York City.

SEE ALSO: 18 photos as Scarlet Lady arrives in Portsmouth

YouTubers Cruise With Ben and David had a chance to explore Scarlet Lady in 2020 and you can view their tour inside the ship in the embedded link in this story.

There is a wide range of things to do on the cruise liner, including getting inked at the onboard tattoo studio or dance the night away at a two-storey club.

For more information click our explainer here for all you need to know about Scarlet Lady.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron