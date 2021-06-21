Scarlet Lady: 18 photos as Virgin Voyage's massive luxury liner is welcomed into Portsmouth for first time
The Scarlet Lady has been welcomed into Portsmouth for the first time.
Monday, 21st June 2021, 11:06 am
Crowds gathered along the seafront to greet Virgin Voyage’s luxury cruise liner as she arrived in the city.
Scarlet Lady will become the biggest ship to have ever docked in the city – as a 110,000-tonne vessel, she dwarfs even HMS Queen Elizabeth.
Our photographers were on hand to capture the arrival of the enormous vessel, as well as to get snaps of the people who braved the weather to watch as the 277 metre ship sailed into the harbour.
Scarlet Lady will have capacity for 3,000 passengers.
