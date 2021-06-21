Crowds gathered along the seafront to greet Virgin Voyage’s luxury cruise liner as she arrived in the city.

Scarlet Lady will become the biggest ship to have ever docked in the city – as a 110,000-tonne vessel, she dwarfs even HMS Queen Elizabeth.

Our photographers were on hand to capture the arrival of the enormous vessel, as well as to get snaps of the people who braved the weather to watch as the 277 metre ship sailed into the harbour.

Scarlet Lady will have capacity for 3,000 passengers.

1. Scarlet Lady Arrival of Virgin crusie ship Scarlet Lady in Portsmouth. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 210621-01) Photo: Chris Moorhouse Buy photo

2. Scarlet Lady People watch on as Scarlet Lady arrives in Portsmouth for the first time. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 210621-02) Photo: Chris Moorhouse Buy photo

3. Scarlet Lady Arrival of Virgin crusie ship Scarlet Lady in Portsmouth. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 210621-03) Photo: Chris Moorhouse Buy photo

4. Scarlet Lady Arrival of Virgin crusie ship Scarlet Lady in Portsmouth. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 210621-04) Photo: Chris Moorhouse Buy photo