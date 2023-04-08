News you can trust since 1877
Things to do in Portsmouth: What Portsmouth is best known for by the rest of the world

What comes to mind when you think of Portsmouth (no rude answers please).

By Tom Morton
Published 8th Apr 2023, 09:48 BST
Updated 8th Apr 2023, 11:59 BST

Historically it would have been the Royal Navy and Pompey – that remains the case but there is so much more.

Here’s what first springs to mind about our city around the rest of the world, encompassing its proud history and its exciting present – what would you add to it?

A Navy Days base open day in 2010 (102438-1117)

1. The Royal Navy

A Navy Days base open day in 2010 (102438-1117) Photo: Malcolm Wells

Our Historic Dockyard is home to some of the most famous ships in British naval history, including HMS Victory, the Mary Rose, and HMS Warrior

2. Portsmouth Historic Dockyard

Our Historic Dockyard is home to some of the most famous ships in British naval history, including HMS Victory, the Mary Rose, and HMS Warrior Photo: Solent News & Photo Agency

The 170m Spinnaker Tower is at Gunwharf Quays and offers breathtaking views of the city and the Solent

3. The Spinnaker Tower

The 170m Spinnaker Tower is at Gunwharf Quays and offers breathtaking views of the city and the Solent Photo: Mike Cooter

The novelist's father worked in the dockyard and his son was born in Portsmouth. The city features his birthplace, preserved as a museum, in Old Commercial Road (090319-38)

4. Charles Dickens

The novelist's father worked in the dockyard and his son was born in Portsmouth. The city features his birthplace, preserved as a museum, in Old Commercial Road (090319-38) Photo: Keith Woodland

