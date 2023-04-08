What comes to mind when you think of Portsmouth (no rude answers please).
Historically it would have been the Royal Navy and Pompey – that remains the case but there is so much more.
Here’s what first springs to mind about our city around the rest of the world, encompassing its proud history and its exciting present – what would you add to it?
1. The Royal Navy
A Navy Days base open day in 2010 (102438-1117) Photo: Malcolm Wells
2. Portsmouth Historic Dockyard
Our Historic Dockyard is home to some of the most famous ships in British naval history, including HMS Victory, the Mary Rose, and HMS Warrior Photo: Solent News & Photo Agency
3. The Spinnaker Tower
The 170m Spinnaker Tower is at Gunwharf Quays and offers breathtaking views of the city and the Solent Photo: Mike Cooter
4. Charles Dickens
The novelist's father worked in the dockyard and his son was born in Portsmouth. The city features his birthplace, preserved as a museum, in Old Commercial Road (090319-38) Photo: Keith Woodland