The Goodwood Festival of Speed is set to return on Sunday following its cancellation for the first time in 30 years.

While the festival was postponed on Saturday, July 15 due to strong winds, the Goodwood was in full swing for it’s second day on Friday, July 14. Among the thousands of car enthuasists were some famous faces. This year, former Formula 1 driver Jenson Button took part in the festivities, as did actress and Bridgette Jones star Renee Zellweger.

How much are the drinks at Goodwood?

Beer at the racing event – including Moretti, Goodwood Flying Elephant and Goodwood Lucky Leap APA – ranges from £7 to £7.50 for a draught pint while a half pint costs £4.

Alternatively, a can of St Simon lager is £6.50 and a can of Old Mout Berries and Cherries is £6.50. Soft drinks cost between £2.50 and £3.50.

Wine on offer includes Antina Sauvignon at £7.20 for 125ml and £32.50 for 75cl and Whispering Angel Rose which costs £13.50 for 125ml or £70 for 75cl.

Smirnoff vodka is on sale for £5.50 per 25ml serving while Captain Morgans Spiced rum costs £6.50.

Veuve Cliquot Champagne cost £19.50 per 125ml glass or £98 per 75cl bottle. The prices for Veuve Cliquot Rose are £21.50 and £120.

Goodwood is home to some of the most famous motor sport events in the industry and this year ticket holders are celebrating 30 years of the Festival of Speed.

Here are 13 photos from day two of this year’s event:

Former Formula 1 driver Jenson Button attends the Goodwood Festival of Speed at Goodwood House in West Sussex.

Renee Zellweger attends the Goodwood Festival of Speed at Goodwood House in West Sussex.

Motocross riders perform at the Goodwood Action Sports Arena at the Goodwood Festival of Speed at Goodwood House in West Sussex.

Motorbike riders Sammy Miller and Randy Mamola at the Goodwood Festival of Speed at Goodwood House in West Sussex.

