News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Goodwood Festival of Speed 2023: Here are 19 pictures from day one at Goodwood

The first day of Goodwood Festival of Speed has been kick-started with a Red Arrows air display and a super car run.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 13th Jul 2023, 15:13 BST
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 16:17 BST

Goodwood is home to some of the most famous motor sport events in the industry and this year ticket holders are celebrating 30 years of the Festival of Speed.

Today marks the first day of the four day event.

Here are 19 photographs from the first day of Goodwood Festival of Speed:

NOW READ: Goodwood Festival of Speed: Road closures and heavy traffic expected on A27

The first day at Goodwood Festival of Speed 2023. Photo by S Robards/Sussex World

1. The first day at Goodwood Festival of Speed 2023

The first day at Goodwood Festival of Speed 2023. Photo by S Robards/Sussex World Photo: S Robards

Photo Sales
The first day at Goodwood Festival of Speed 2023. Photo by S Robards/Sussex World

2. The first day at Goodwood Festival of Speed 2023

The first day at Goodwood Festival of Speed 2023. Photo by S Robards/Sussex World Photo: S Robards

Photo Sales
The first day at Goodwood Festival of Speed 2023. Photo by S Robards/Sussex World

3. The first day at Goodwood Festival of Speed 2023

The first day at Goodwood Festival of Speed 2023. Photo by S Robards/Sussex World Photo: S Robards

Photo Sales
The first day at Goodwood Festival of Speed 2023. Photo by S Robards/Sussex World

4. The first day at Goodwood Festival of Speed 2023

The first day at Goodwood Festival of Speed 2023. Photo by S Robards/Sussex World Photo: S Robards

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:Red ArrowsA27