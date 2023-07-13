Goodwood Festival of Speed 2023: Here are 19 pictures from day one at Goodwood
The first day of Goodwood Festival of Speed has been kick-started with a Red Arrows air display and a super car run.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 13th Jul 2023, 15:13 BST
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 16:17 BST
Goodwood is home to some of the most famous motor sport events in the industry and this year ticket holders are celebrating 30 years of the Festival of Speed.
Today marks the first day of the four day event.
Here are 19 photographs from the first day of Goodwood Festival of Speed:
