The technology giant continues to warn customers that old iPhone models will become obsolete as the company continues to upgrade its technology.

Certain older models will be taken off the shelves and Apple will stop offering repairs on them.

This is because the devices are expected to become slow and it is generally easier to upgrade to a new model with better features.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some iPhone devices are set to become obsolete in the near future.

But what devices will stop working and which iPhone models are already obsolete?

Here's everything you need to know:

Which iPhone models will stop working?

iPhone models as late as the iPhone 6 Plus are set to stop working, according to Apple.

These devices are also known as 'vintage iPhones' which means that Apple stopped distributing the models for sale ‘more than five and less than seven years ago’

The devices that are set to become obsolete include:

-iPhone 4 (8GB)

-iPhone 4S

-iPhone 5

-iPhone 5C

-iPhone 6 Plus.

Apple states on their website: ‘Apple discontinues hardware service for certain technologically-obsolete products. Your device is supported by ongoing OS updates and backed by a network of more than 5,000 Apple-certified repair locations that you can count on if something unexpected happens.’

You can see the full list of obsolete products, including MacBooks and iPods, here.

Which models are already obsolete?

The original iPhone and products before the iPhone 4S are now considered as obsolete.

The devices include:

-iPhone

-iPhone 3G (China mainland) 8GB

-iPhone 3G 8GB, 16GB

-iPhone 3GS (China mainland) 16GB, 32GB

-iPhone 3GS (8GB)

-iPhone 3GS 16GB, 32GB

-iPhone 4 CDMA

-iPhone 4 CDMA (8GB)

-iPhone 4 16GB, 32GB

-iPhone 4 GSM (8GB), Black

-iPhone 4S (8GB)

The Apple website adds: ‘Owners of iPhone, iPad, iPod, Mac or Apple TV products may obtain a service and parts from Apple service providers, including Apple Retail Stores and Independent Repair Providers, for a minimum of 5 years from when Apple last distributed the product for sale.

‘Service and parts may be obtained for longer, as required by law, or for up to 7 years, subject to parts availability.’

SEE ALSO: Apple to sell parts so people can fix their iPhone at home for the first time

When will the next iPhone be released?