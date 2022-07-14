The networking site has left thousands of Twitter users without a connection when they try to enter the platform.

Users noticed a lack of connection as they struggled to load their Twitter feed on the website and on the Twitter app.

The Twitter application is seen on a digital device.

An error message on the website reads ‘Error. Something went wrong, but don’t fret — it’s not your fault. Let’s try again.’ alongside a ‘refresh’ and ‘log out button.’

According to Down Detector, reports of issues started at around 12.40PM on Thursday afternoon.

Hundreds of reports were received within a 10-minute window, leaving users asking whether the social media site was down.

Over 50 per cent of issues are connected to the website, with 42 per cent of issues linked to the app.

Twitter are yet to comment on the connection issues.

