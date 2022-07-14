The Met Office has now extended its Amber Extreme heat warning as temperatures are set to soar later this week and early next week in the UK.

The Met Office said: ‘The Amber warning, which has been issued for Sunday (July 17) and Monday (July 18), highlights likely adverse health effects for the public, not just limited to those most vulnerable to extreme heat.

‘Temperatures could be in excess of 35C in the southeast, and more widely around 32C within the warning area.

A heatwave is currently underway in the UK.

‘These high temperatures could extend further into next week and an extension of the warning will be considered in the coming days.’

With temperatures continuing to rise, we asked our readers on social media what typical comments are made during a heatwave in the UK.

The comments were a mixed bag of the typical ‘It’s too hot’ and ‘It's boiling’.

However, some comments were full of humour as readers expressed their love/hate relationship with the hot weather.

Here’s what our readers had to say about the current UK heatwave:

Andy Easom

‘My Mrs always says “When I get home, the first thing I’m gonna do is take this bra off!”’

Loz Mayo

‘I’m sweating like a pig’

Liz Chamberlain

‘I’m sweating buckets.’

Lee Davies

‘It’s Ot with a capital O.’

Julie Waby

‘It’s scorchio.’

Carla Mortimer

‘It’s that muggy heat, not like being abroad.’

Thomas Simcox

‘It’s hot.’

‘Might be too hot.’

‘Might be.’

Jake Hatton

‘Stop squinnyin.’

Ben Sizer

‘Oh no, not the budgie smugglers!!’

Lesley-Ann Baker’You could fry an egg on that!’

Pompey Paul Cunningham

‘Feel sorry for people working in Greggs, bet they’re baking in there.’

Kelly Turner

‘How hot does it have to be before we get sent home?’

Joan Ward

‘It ain’t arf ot Mum!’

Netty Jackson

‘The air is like soup.’

Vicky Essen

‘Only mad dogs and Englishmen go out in the midday sun.’

Jessica Bull

‘We moan when it’s hot, we moan when it’s cold.’

Steven Birks

‘ “Why have you sold out of ice?” My reply is generally “I know the recipe if that helps”’

Vicky Beckett

‘I’m sweating cobs!’

Judy Pellat

‘Tad chilly, isn’t it?’

Jah Jah Bling

‘British summertime, best five days of the year.’

Jones Sadie

‘I’m sweating in places I never knew I had.’

James Henderson

‘Roasting mush.’

Robert Jury

‘Call this a heatwave? I remember in 1976...’

Caroline Miller