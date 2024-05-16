Visitors to Portsmouth Comic Con to experience tech boost thanks to Aura Technology

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Aura Technology has given an out-of-this-world tech boost to give the visitors to this year’s Portsmouth Comic Con International Festival of Comics a real blockbuster experience. Held over weekend at Portsmouth Guildhall on 11th and 12th of May, Aura ensured the tech was in place to give Comic Con attendees and sellers a fantastic time.

More than 10,000 people attended across the weekend, and Aura put in place all the technical wizardry that made sure it was an extra-special experience.

Nick Coles, events director and support services manager at Portsmouth Guildhall Trust, explained what people could expect from the festival. He said: “Portsmouth Comic Con International Festival of comics brings visitors the best in comics, film, TV and pop culture entertainment.

“We also welcomed some of the greatest writers and illustrators in the industry, alongside stars of the screen and of course the wonderful world of cosplay. With discussion panels, displays, exhibitions, gaming, VR, steampunk and an incredible range of merchandise and collectables, if you’re serious about comics, love Marvel/DC and cult series, or you’re simply looking for a fun day out for all the family, this is the event for you!”

Portsmouth Comic Con International Festival of Comics took place in Portsmouth at the weekend

With the visitor experience paramount, having the right technology in place is crucial, and being able to rely on Aura for tech support is reassuring for the event team: “We are cash free, so all traders need good Wi-Fi for their card readers. We also rely on live social media so we can promote the event across both days,” explains Nick.

One area of concern was a large marquee in the Guildhall Square, which was home to 80 traders. Nick added: “The marquee has very poor internet connectivity, so boosted Wi-Fi is crucial.” Aura put in place the appropriately named Starlink technology which provided a seamless Wi-Fi experience in the marquee.

“Aura has been responsible for our tech support for over six years, and they are always reliable,” continues Nick. “Their fantastic knowledge of our needs and of the technology available means this is one less worry for the event team. And with an event like Comic Con, glitch-free internet connectivity is vital.”

