Viking Venus, operated by Viking Cruises, sailed into Portsmouth International Port on April 16. The all-veranda ship carries just 930 guests and promises a boutique and luxury experience.
In a similar layout to Viking Saturn, which The News explored two weeks ago, visitors can enjoy multiple restaurants and bars, a hair salon, a Nordic Spa, swimming pool with a reflective dome, an expansive drawing room, penthouse staterooms, a fitness centre with a gym, sports deck, wintergarden, a cinema and more.
More and more cruise ships are visiting Portsmouth International Port, with officials pushing for more tourism calls. It is estimated that each cruise ship visit generates £1.5m for the local economy.