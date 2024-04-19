8 magnificent pictures of luxury cruise ship Viking Venus visiting Portsmouth International Port

A luxury cruise ship from a prominent Norwegian brand visited Portsmouth this week.
By Freddie Webb
Published 19th Apr 2024, 12:01 BST

Viking Venus, operated by Viking Cruises, sailed into Portsmouth International Port on April 16. The all-veranda ship carries just 930 guests and promises a boutique and luxury experience.

NOW READ: Glorious pictures of Viking Saturn interior

In a similar layout to Viking Saturn, which The News explored two weeks ago, visitors can enjoy multiple restaurants and bars, a hair salon, a Nordic Spa, swimming pool with a reflective dome, an expansive drawing room, penthouse staterooms, a fitness centre with a gym, sports deck, wintergarden, a cinema and more.

More and more cruise ships are visiting Portsmouth International Port, with officials pushing for more tourism calls. It is estimated that each cruise ship visit generates £1.5m for the local economy.

Viking Venus in Portsmouth on April 16 after sailing to Portsmouth International Port.

1. Viking Venus

Viking Venus in Portsmouth on April 16 after sailing to Portsmouth International Port. Photo: Jake Corben - JC Maritime Photos

Photo Sales
Viking Venus in Portsmouth on April 16 after sailing to Portsmouth International Port.

2. Viking Venus

Viking Venus in Portsmouth on April 16 after sailing to Portsmouth International Port. Photo: Jake Corben - JC Maritime Photos

Photo Sales
Viking Venus in Portsmouth on April 16 after sailing to Portsmouth International Port.

3. Viking Venus

Viking Venus in Portsmouth on April 16 after sailing to Portsmouth International Port. Photo: Jake Corben - JC Maritime Photos

Photo Sales
Viking Venus in Portsmouth on April 16 after sailing to Portsmouth International Port.

4. Viking Venus

Viking Venus in Portsmouth on April 16 after sailing to Portsmouth International Port. Photo: Jake Corben - JC Maritime Photos

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Viking VenusPortsmouth International Port