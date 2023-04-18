News you can trust since 1877
9 other places called Portsmouth around the world including in America, the Caribbean and Canada

There are plenty of things that make Portsmouth unique, from the Spinnaker Tower to calling someone a ‘dinlo’ – but the city isn’t one of a kind.

By The Newsroom
Published 19th Apr 2023, 00:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 21:39 BST
We've put together a list of other places that share a name with the island city.
We've put together a list of other places that share a name with the island city.

There are several other Portsmouths across the globe, in locations as far afield as the Caribbean and the North of England. But can any of them rival Pompey?

Here is a list of other villages, towns and cities places which share a name with the UK’s island city. Read on to take a trip around the world in nine Portsmouths:

It turns out, you don't need to leave the UK to find yourself in another, very different Portsmouth. Portsmouth is a small village on the A646 in Calderdale, West Yorkshire.It turns out, you don't need to leave the UK to find yourself in another, very different Portsmouth. Portsmouth is a small village on the A646 in Calderdale, West Yorkshire.
Portsmouth - self-described as the 'biggest little town in the US' is a small town in Shelby County in Iowa, USA.Portsmouth - self-described as the 'biggest little town in the US' is a small town in Shelby County in Iowa, USA.
Portsmouth is the second biggest town in Dominica - part of the Windward Islands in the Caribbean.Portsmouth is the second biggest town in Dominica - part of the Windward Islands in the Caribbean.
A New Portsmouth for a New Hampshire. Portsmouth is the third oldest city in the United States of America - founded in 1623 - and has a population in excess of 22,277 people.A New Portsmouth for a New Hampshire. Portsmouth is the third oldest city in the United States of America - founded in 1623 - and has a population in excess of 22,277 people.
Portsmouth is a city in southern Ohio, USA on the north bank of the Ohio river.Portsmouth is a city in southern Ohio, USA on the north bank of the Ohio river.
Portsmouth is a city in Virginia, USA which was founded in 1752 and has a population of over 97,915.Portsmouth is a city in Virginia, USA which was founded in 1752 and has a population of over 97,915.
Portsmouth, Rhode Island, is one of three towns on Aquidneck Island. It was founded by puritan spiritual advisor Anne Hutchinson in 1638.Portsmouth, Rhode Island, is one of three towns on Aquidneck Island. It was founded by puritan spiritual advisor Anne Hutchinson in 1638.
The village of Portsmouth, in Ontario, Canada has a population of 2,740. It is home the Portsmouth Olympic Harbour, which hosted sailing and boating events during the 1976 Montreal Olympics.The village of Portsmouth, in Ontario, Canada has a population of 2,740. It is home the Portsmouth Olympic Harbour, which hosted sailing and boating events during the 1976 Montreal Olympics.
Portsmouth is a charter township - a type of local government unique to the state - in Michigan, USA.Portsmouth is a charter township - a type of local government unique to the state - in Michigan, USA.
