Things to do in Portsmouth: 10 of the area's best muddy puddle walks including Foxes Forest and Queen Elizabeth Country Park

It’s safe to say that we get more than our fair share of rain in Portsmouth, and sometimes it feels like summer will never arrive.

By Joe Buncle
Published 16th Apr 2023, 12:56 BST
Updated 16th Apr 2023, 13:02 BST

But there is still fun to be had in the Portsmouth area when it’s damp underfoot. Inspired by the antics of Peppa Pig, we’ve put together a list of the best walks to enjoy the simple joy of splashing in a muddy puddle. Get your wellies at the ready and explore some of the best family walks near the city which are just as fun come rain or shine.

Here are 10 of the best muddy puddle walks in and around Portsmouth:

Foxes Forest in Hilsea, Portsmouth makes for a lovely walk - also known as Hilsea Lines. The area is a 'green corridor' separating Portsea Island from the mainland. Picture: Sam Stephenson.

1. Foxes Forest - Hilsea

Foxes Forest in Hilsea, Portsmouth makes for a lovely walk - also known as Hilsea Lines. The area is a 'green corridor' separating Portsea Island from the mainland. Picture: Sam Stephenson. Photo: Sam Stephenson

Queen Elizabeth Country Park, near Clanfield, is a large public green space in the South Downs National Park. Picture: SDNPA

2. Queen Elizabeth Country Park - Horndean

Queen Elizabeth Country Park, near Clanfield, is a large public green space in the South Downs National Park. Picture: SDNPA Photo: -

Staunton Country Park in Havant has walks within the grounds of a historic estate - with free entry.

3. Staunton Country Park - Havant

Staunton Country Park in Havant has walks within the grounds of a historic estate - with free entry. Photo: -

Just west of Waterlooville and within the South Doiwns, Creech Woods is one of the few remaining areas of the medieval Forest of Bere.

4. Creech Woods - Denmead

Just west of Waterlooville and within the South Doiwns, Creech Woods is one of the few remaining areas of the medieval Forest of Bere. Photo: -

Related topics:Portsmouth