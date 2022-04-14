Bank holidays are often much-needed time off from work and if you get your holiday planning right, you could grant yourself some extra time off in 2022.

The national holidays were first introduced by politician and banker Sir John Lubbock as he drafted the Bank Holiday Bill in 1871.

The holidays were originally so banks and financial buildings could close.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will be nine bank holidays in England and Wales next year.

Over time, businesses, schools, shops, and the government joined in with bank holidays, although employees do not have to take the day off as it depends on their job contract.

Here is everything you need to know about the Bank Holidays for 2022:

When is the next bank holiday?

The next bank holiday will take place on Good Friday (April 15).

Will there be an extra bank holiday in 2022?

The UK is set to gain an extra bank holiday in 2022 to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, with a four-day weekend planned for June.

The Platinum Jubilee will mark the Queen’s 70 years on the throne, which will make her the longest-reigning British monarch to date.

How many bank holidays will there be in 2022?

There will be a total of nine bank holidays this year for England and Wales.

January 3 was the first bank holiday of this year as New Year’s Day fell on a weekend.

The upcoming bank holidays will take place on these dates:

-Friday, April 15 – Good Friday

-Monday, April 18 – Easter Monday

-Monday, May 2 – Early May bank holiday

-Thursday, June 2 – Spring bank holiday

-Friday, June 3 – Platinum Jubilee bank holiday

-Monday, August 29 – Summer bank holiday

-Monday, December 26 – Boxing Day

-Tuesday, December 27 – Christmas Day (substitute day)

When else has there been a special bank holiday?

Special bank holidays are often granted for big events, like the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

On April 29, 2011, the UK celebrated with an extra bank holiday to honour the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The country celebrated with street parties and gatherings in public parks as they watched the occasion on TV.

Prince Charles and Princess Diana's wedding in 1981 was also marked with a national holiday but Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding in 2018 did not include a national holiday due to being held on a Saturday.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron