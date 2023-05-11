News you can trust since 1877
Drivers in Fareham face 20 minute delays in A32 - and are warned of broken traffic lights

Drivers in Fareham are warned to expect delays of up to 20 minutes this morning on a major road.

By Joe Buncle
Published 11th May 2023, 08:25 BST- 1 min read

Congestion has been reported on the A32 between Tichborne Way in Gosport and Quay Street Roundabout in Fareham.

Traffic monitoring service Romanse reports: ‘A32 #Bridgemary/#Fareham - approx 20-minute delays northbound on Fareham Rd/Gosport Rd between Tichborne Way/Aerodrome Rd and A27/Quay St Rbt.’

Drivers in Fareham could face 20 minute delays this morning.
The service also flagged that traffic lights at the junction between Henry Cort Way and Redlands Lane are out of action, warning drivers to approach with caution.

More details to follow.

Related topics:DriversFarehamA32Gosport