Drivers in Fareham face 20 minute delays in A32 - and are warned of broken traffic lights
Drivers in Fareham are warned to expect delays of up to 20 minutes this morning on a major road.
Congestion has been reported on the A32 between Tichborne Way in Gosport and Quay Street Roundabout in Fareham.
Traffic monitoring service Romanse reports: ‘A32 #Bridgemary/#Fareham - approx 20-minute delays northbound on Fareham Rd/Gosport Rd between Tichborne Way/Aerodrome Rd and A27/Quay St Rbt.’
The service also flagged that traffic lights at the junction between Henry Cort Way and Redlands Lane are out of action, warning drivers to approach with caution.