The fire erupted at Somerset Court, Gosport, before burning through the stairwell and into the roof at around 12.30am.

All persons were accounted for and four people were taken to hospital for burns, smoke inhalation and as a precaution. Four dogs and three cats were also rescued from the blaze. The Fire Investigation team and British Red Cross remain at the scene.

Ten fire pumps attended from Cosham, Fareham, Gosport, Havant , Portchester and Southsea. Breathing apparatus, jets, ventilation fans and an aerial ladder platform were used to tackle the incident. A comprehensive multi-agency response was used.

‘Relief crews remain on the scene this morning. The road leading up to Somerset Court, Heritage Way will be closed whilst the incident remains ongoing so please avoid the area if possible,’ a statement from the fire service said.

A block of flats caught fire at Somerset Court, Gosport. Pic HIWFRS

