The council have issued an update following the closure of a major city road.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 5th Mar 2024, 12:29 GMT
Eastern Road, A2030, has closed without any warning and Portsmouth Roads Twitter, which is operated by the Portsmouth City Council's Transport Management Centre, has confirmed that the closure is as a result of pothole emergency repairs.

The closure is in place between the A27 Farlington Roundabout and Anchorage Road and it is expected to cause significant delays as a result.

