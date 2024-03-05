Eastern Road A2030 closed from A27 Farlington Roundabout to Anchorage Road following emergency pothole repair
The council have issued an update following the closure of a major city road.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Eastern Road, A2030, has closed without any warning and Portsmouth Roads Twitter, which is operated by the Portsmouth City Council's Transport Management Centre, has confirmed that the closure is as a result of pothole emergency repairs.
The closure is in place between the A27 Farlington Roundabout and Anchorage Road and it is expected to cause significant delays as a result.