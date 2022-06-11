The airline, as well as British Airways and Ryanair, have been affected by strikes in Italy.

Italian aviation workers went on strike this week over various issues including pay, sick pay, time off and refreshments.

EasyJet were forced to axe flights including departures to Bologna, Milan, Naples, Rome and Venice.

EasyJet have cancelled more flights at Gatwick Airport. (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images)

The airline told passengers: ‘Although this is outside of our control, we would like to reassure customers that we are doing all possible to minimise any disruption that may occur as a result of the strike action.’

Some 14 flights between London airports and Milan were cancelled by British Airways, while Ryanair scrapped a handful of flights between Italy and Stansted.

A Ryanair spokesman added: ‘Due to air traffic control (ATC) strikes at Milan Bergamo, Milan Malpensa, Turin, Verona, Genoa, Cuneo and Parma airports, we have regrettably been forced to cancel a number of flights on Wednesday.

‘These ATC strikes are completely beyond our control and we sincerely apologise for any inconvenience they will inevitably cause.’

One of the unions, the Italian Union of Transport Workers (UILT), has warned that if an agreement is not reached, ‘this will be only the first of a series of protest actions’.

EasyJet and British Airways continued to cancel flights to and from other locations other than Italy due to staff shortages.