TUI had to axe a ‘small number’ of flights from Gatwick, Birmingham and Manchester.

The airline has said ‘various operational and supply chain issues’ are to blame.

A Tui spokesperson said: ‘We would like to apologise for the inconvenience to customers who have experienced flight delays or a flight cancellation.

TUI.

‘Delays have been caused due to a combination of factors and we are doing everything we can to keep customers updated, and will provide refreshments and, where appropriate, provide hotel accommodation.

‘Where we have made the difficult decision to cancel a small number of flights, customers will receive a full refund within 14 days and we will contact them directly to help them try and find another holiday.

‘We would like to thank our customers for their understanding and apologise for any inconvenience caused.’

It comes after the airline EasyJet announced it will cancel more than 200 flights over the next 10 days.

said its 200 cancellations were ‘necessary to provide reliable services over this busy period’.

It comes after a software failure forced EasyJet to cancel around 200 flights on Thursday.

A spokeswoman for the company said in a statement: ‘We have taken the decision to make advance cancellations of around 24 Gatwick flights per day starting from May 28 until June 6.

‘We are very sorry for the late notice of some of these cancellations and inconvenience caused for customers booked on these flights, however we believe this is necessary to provide reliable services over this busy period.

‘Customers are being informed from today (Friday) and provided with the option to rebook their flight or receive a refund and can apply for compensation in line with regulations.