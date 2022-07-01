It comes after weeks of cancellations at the international airport.

London’s Gatwick Airport said on Friday it is reducing the number of daily flights during its busy summer period to help tackle staffing issues.

EasyJet said it was ‘reviewing the details’ of the cap but insisted it expected to be able to ‘reaccommodate the majority’ of passengers should their flight be affected.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gatwick Airport. (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

An airline spokesman said: ‘We are aware of the capacity cap announced by Gatwick Airport and are now reviewing the details to assess what this means for easyJet’s Gatwick operation. We recognise the need for Gatwick Airport to do this, as airports across Europe have visibility across all airlines and are well placed to decide what capacity is realistic in the current challenging operating environment so all airlines can provide reliable services for their customers.

‘Given the high frequencies of our services to and from Gatwick, we expect to be able to reaccommodate the majority of customers should their flight be affected by the cap.’

Several companies have cancelled arrivals today.

Information board at Gatwick Airport. (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

We have put together a round up of the flights axed each day this week.

SEE ALSO: How to get a refund if your EasyJet or Tui flight is cancelled

Here is the full list of flights cancelled at Gatwick Airport as of 1pm on July 1.

Arrivals

Gatwick Airport. (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

July 1

1.45pm Pristina EZY6488 - EasyJet

2.25pm Nice BA2623 - British Airways

2.50pm Bari BA2811 - British Airways

4.10pm Malaga AA6226 - American Airlines

4.10pm Malaga BA2795 - British Airways

4.20pm Athens BA2831 - British Airways

4.40pm Dublin EI238 - Aer Lingus

5:40pm Dalaman BA2661 - British Airways

6.10pm Bordeaux BA2787 - British Airways

7pm Bilbao VY7292 - Vueling

7pm Malaga VY6616 - Vueling

8.55pm Dublin BA5848 - British Airways

8.55pm Dublin EI248 - Aer Lingus

9.45pm Amsterdam BA2765 - British Airways

10.50pm Palma Mallorca EZY6448 - EasyJet

10:55pm Athens EZY6598 - EasyJet

11.05pm Venice - AA6384 - American Airlines

11:05pm Venice - BA2589 - British Airways

11:05pm Venice - VY9962 - Vueling

11.25pm Kos TOM4581 - TUI

11.35pm Rome EZY8260 - EasyJet

11.45pm Pula EZY8910 - EasyJet

11.55pm Paphos EZY8938 - EasyJet

July 2