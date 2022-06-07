The cancellations affect flights to the international airport.
It comes as thousands of holidaymakers remain stuck overseas after the cancellation of flights to the UK.
After cancelling dozens of flights over the weekend, easyJet scrapped a further 26 due to arrive at or depart from Gatwick on Monday.
These included from destinations such as Bilbao, Madrid and Seville in Spain, Milan and Palermo in Italy, Geneva and Zurich in Switzerland, and Malta.
It is not just easyJet which is cancelling flights at the West Sussex airport, with British Airways and Wizz also axing flights.
Here is the full list of flights cancelled at Gatwick Airport today (June 7) and tomorrow morning (June 8) including easyJet:
Arrivals
June 7
- 9.10am – Amsterdam – EZY8870 – easyJet
- 11am – Ibiza – EZY8648 – easyJet
- 11.40am – Copenhagen – EZY8270 – easyJet
- 11.45am – Valencia – EZY8224 – easyJet
- 11.50am – Cagliari – EZY8312 – easyJet
- 12.10pm – Rijeka – EZY8112 – easyJet
- 12.45pm – Barcelona – EZY8572 – easyJet
- 1.35pm – Malta- EZY8824 – easyJet
- 1.40pm – Bastia – EZY6426 – easyJet
- 2pm – Athens – EZY8082 – easyJet
- 2pm – Faro – W65732 – Wizz
- 3.25pm – Madrid – W65009C – Wizz
- 4.25pm – Podgorica – W95762 – Wizz
- 6.05pm – Nantes – EZY8964 – easyJet
- 7.05pm – Jersey – EZY896 – easyJet
- 8pm – Madrid – W65757C – Wizz
- 9.45pm – Cologne – EZY8530 – easyJet
- 10.45pm – Bordeaux – EZY8016 – easyJet
- 11.10pm – Milan-Malpensa – EZY8200 – easyJet
- 11.10pm – Zurich – EZY8120 – easyJet
June 8
- 12.40am – Brindisi – EZY8374 – easyJet
- 1.35am – Malaga – EZY8616 – easyJet
- 6.25am – Wizz Air flight – W98063C
Departures
Gatwick has not yet announced any cancelations for departures.