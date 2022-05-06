Some of the restrictions have been completely removed for all tourists.

Although, some Covid-19 health measures are still in place once you arrive in the country.

Greece has updated its travel restrictions for tourists.

Here is everything you need to know before jetting off to Greece this summer:

What are the entry requirements?

As of last Sunday (May 1), all tourists arriving in Greece do not need to show a Covid vaccination passport.

They also do not need to provide a negative test, or a certificate showing they have recovered from the virus.

Passenger locator forms are also no longer required.

There are some measures which do apply to everyone, including children.

According to the UK government website, tourists may be required to take a rapid lateral flow test when they land.

What if I catch Covid?

If you test positive when you arrive in Greece, you will have to self-isolate in your accommodation, or in a quarantine hotel.

This also applies to anyone you are travelling with, so if a member of your group tests positive, the restrictions apply to everyone.

According to the government website, if other passengers on your flight, bus, train, or ferry, test positive later on, you may still be required to undertake self-isolation rules.

What are the quarantine rules?

The self-isolation period is five days.

This ends if you have no symptoms following the allotted time.

If you are still experiencing ailments, even after the five days, you must continue to remain in quarantine.

Anyone who has received a booster jab is not obliged to self-isolate if they come into contact with someone who has tested positive.

Although, you will need to take a PCR test, or a rapid test, on the fifth day of the exposure.

For people who have not received their booster jab, vaccinated or otherwise, you will have to take a PCR or rapid test, then self-isolate for five days.

According to the UK government website, these rules may not apply in case of variants with special interest.

This is regulated by the Greek health authority (EMEA), and they will give out instructions on what to do.

How does the quarantine hotel system work?

Depending on your situation, you can either self-isolate in your accommodation, or in a quarantine hotel.

These are state provided, and the mandatory costs are covered by the Greek government, and not the UK.

European Health Insurance Cards (EHIC), and Global Health Insurance Cards (GHIC) cannot be used to cover additional expenses while in quarantine.

If you have either of these cards, and need medical treatment while in quarantine, the UK government will fund treatment through the scheme.

Do I need to wear a mask?

It is mandatory to wear a mask in all indoor public areas in Greece.

On public transport, or in spaces such as supermarkets and pharmacies, you will need to have an N95/FFP2 mask, or double mask – one of them being surgical.

It is also required to wear one when travelling between regions.

If you have left self isolation, you must wear a mask outdoors for five days after the quarantine period has finished.