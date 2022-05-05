Angus Reid and his partner Sherry took on The Chairmakers pub in World’s End, near Denmead, in 2019, and the couple have since built a loyal following at the country pub.

But the 57-year-old has decided to leave the pub and take some time off after suffering from a stroke last month.

The grandfather-of-two said: ‘I’m okay – I’m just waiting to find out what caused it.

Pictured: Angus Reid and his wife Sherry Reid at The Chairmakers on 3 February 2021. Picture: Habibur Rahman

‘I was just working to open the pub when it happened – I knew straight away as soon as my arm and face went numb.

‘I struggle every day with fitness. I would say I’m not even back to 50 per cent strength.

‘The staff here have been great at picking up the slack.’

After announcing that he would be leaving on social media, dozens and dozens of customers commented to praise the couple for their running of the community boozer.

Angus said he had been through some ‘crazy’ times running the pub.

As well as keeping the pub going after it was closed for months on end due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the landlord was awarded a Community Champion Award from Winchester City Council after he rushed to aid an unconscious driver who crashed into the side of the pub last year.

The landlord said: ‘A couple of years of Covid, and the car crashing into us, it’s all been a bit crazy.

‘We’re leaving with some very good memories – we’ve had great customers and had some really good times here.

‘So many regular customers have been amazing.’

Angus said his happiest memories will be around his efforts to make the pub a more welcoming place for dogs and their owners, as the pub teamed up with canine culinary chefs Paleo Ridge to put together a special pub menu for dogs.

The former Royal Navy stores accountant said: ‘We housed a lot of dogs in Denmead. The canine-side of things has been one of the best things about it.’

Angus plans to move on once a new tenant landlord is found.