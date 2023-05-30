The crash took place this morning (May 30), with police called to the scene to recover the large vehicle. Motorists are warned to take extra care when passing the site of the incident.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: ‘We were called at 8.51am to a report that a HGV had collided with a wall and a pedestrian near the junction of Havant Road and Farlington Avenue. The pedestrian, a man in his 80s, suffered minor injuries. Officers are currently on the scene.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NOW READ: Man named and charged by police over two Portsmouth betting shop robberies

In a social media post, a Hampshire Roads Policing Unit spokesperson said: ‘We are currently dealing with a #RTC on Havant Road Drayton Junction with Farlington Avenue. Westbound Havant Road, currently has one lane closed whilst we have the HGV recovered. Please #payattention to the road whilst driving past and not this HGV. #nearmiss #27312 #29097’

A photograph shared by the force shows a Highway Maintenance vehicle, surrounded by debris, which appears to have crashed through a wall at the roadside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Traffic monitoring service Romanse reports: ‘#Drayton - One lane BLOCKED on Havant Rd at Farlington Ave due to an RTC, approach with caution, short delays.’

The cause and nature of the collision are currently unknown. More details to follow.