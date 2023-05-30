News you can trust since 1877
Havant Road in Drayton Blocked after Highway Maintenance truck crash through wall and injures pedestrian in his 80s

Drivers in Drayton are facing delays after a Highway Maintenance crashed through a wall and struck a man in his 80s.
By Joe Buncle
Published 30th May 2023, 11:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th May 2023, 12:40 BST

The crash took place this morning (May 30), with police called to the scene to recover the large vehicle. Motorists are warned to take extra care when passing the site of the incident.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: ‘We were called at 8.51am to a report that a HGV had collided with a wall and a pedestrian near the junction of Havant Road and Farlington Avenue. The pedestrian, a man in his 80s, suffered minor injuries. Officers are currently on the scene.’

In a social media post, a Hampshire Roads Policing Unit spokesperson said: ‘We are currently dealing with a #RTC on Havant Road Drayton Junction with Farlington Avenue. Westbound Havant Road, currently has one lane closed whilst we have the HGV recovered. Please #payattention to the road whilst driving past and not this HGV. #nearmiss #27312 #29097’

A photograph shared by the force shows a Highway Maintenance vehicle, surrounded by debris, which appears to have crashed through a wall at the roadside.

Traffic monitoring service Romanse reports: ‘#Drayton - One lane BLOCKED on Havant Rd at Farlington Ave due to an RTC, approach with caution, short delays.’

The cause and nature of the collision are currently unknown. More details to follow.

Police have warned drivers not to be distracted by the vehicle and to pay attention to the road.Police have warned drivers not to be distracted by the vehicle and to pay attention to the road.
