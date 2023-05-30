Man named and charged by police over two Portsmouth betting shop robberies
Yandisa Sena, 30, of St Michaels Road, Portsmouth, is accused of targeting two shops last week. The first incident happened at 8.16pm on Thursday May 25 when a man entered the staff only area of the Ladbrokes betting shop on Albert Road, Southsea, and attempted to steal some money from the till. He was stopped by a customer and then left the store.
At 6.22pm the following day on Friday Sena allegedly walked into Betfred on Fratton Road, Fratton, and stole approximately £100 from the till.
He was charged with two counts of robbery and will next appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on June 26.
