Man named and charged by police over two Portsmouth betting shop robberies

A man has been charged and remanded in custody following two robberies at betting shops.
By Steve Deeks
Published 30th May 2023, 11:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th May 2023, 11:45 BST

Yandisa Sena, 30, of St Michaels Road, Portsmouth, is accused of targeting two shops last week. The first incident happened at 8.16pm on Thursday May 25 when a man entered the staff only area of the Ladbrokes betting shop on Albert Road, Southsea, and attempted to steal some money from the till. He was stopped by a customer and then left the store.

At 6.22pm the following day on Friday Sena allegedly walked into Betfred on Fratton Road, Fratton, and stole approximately £100 from the till.

Portsmouth Crown Court Picture: Chris MoorhousePortsmouth Crown Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse
He was charged with two counts of robbery and will next appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on June 26.

