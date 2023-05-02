Hays Travel has moved from its previous branch in Wellington Way to its new one in The Precinct near to Waterlooville Library which officially opened last week.

Atlanta Aquilina, assistant branch manager, said: ‘The relocation of the Waterlooville Hays Travel branch means a lot to the team due to its prime position in the high street. We all feel so proud of the new branch and we can’t wait to welcome new and existing customers through the doors to help with their holiday plans.’

The move comes as plans have been submitted to Havant Borough Council to revamp the largely boarded-up shopping centre under a general permitted development order (GDPO) which allow additional storeys to be built on commercial buildings without requiring planning consent. This forms part of a wider government drive which it says will revitalise town centres.