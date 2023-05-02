News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Extra safety checks on 100 fairground and theme park rides across UK
56 minutes ago Landmarks for coronation concert ‘Lighting up the Nation’ revealed
1 hour ago Monty Python star Michael Palin’s wife dies
2 hours ago Health unions back new pay offer for millions of NHS staff
3 hours ago Marelle Sturrock: Parents 'devastated’ over death of murdered daughter
4 hours ago Tributes paid to teenager who died after entering river

Hays Travel in Waterlooville moves to a new premises

A travel agent has moved into a new location in Waterlooville.

By Kelly Brown
Published 2nd May 2023, 15:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd May 2023, 16:00 BST

Hays Travel has moved from its previous branch in Wellington Way to its new one in The Precinct near to Waterlooville Library which officially opened last week.

Atlanta Aquilina, assistant branch manager, said: ‘The relocation of the Waterlooville Hays Travel branch means a lot to the team due to its prime position in the high street. We all feel so proud of the new branch and we can’t wait to welcome new and existing customers through the doors to help with their holiday plans.’

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The move comes as plans have been submitted to Havant Borough Council to revamp the largely boarded-up shopping centre under a general permitted development order (GDPO) which allow additional storeys to be built on commercial buildings without requiring planning consent. This forms part of a wider government drive which it says will revitalise town centres.

Hays Travel has moved to a new branchHays Travel has moved to a new branch
Hays Travel has moved to a new branch
Most Popular

ALSO READ: Homes plans for Wellington Way 'will help boost town centre shops'

Related topics:WaterloovilleHavant Borough Council