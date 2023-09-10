A further £129 million is being made available for zero emission buses. Picture: Jeremy O'Donnell/PA Wire

Transport Secretary Mark Harper has announced funding of up to £129 million to help local transport authorities introduce hundreds more ZEBs.

These new buses will help grow the economy by connecting communities – helping people get to work or college while also providing a boost for UK manufacturing.

To make sure more parts of England benefit from green technology, particularly remote areas where building the infrastructure needed for the buses is more expensive, the Government has prioritised the first £25 million for rural communities.

Harper also announced the launch of a new research hub, backed by £10 million in funding from the Department for Transport, National Highways, HS2 Ltd, Network Rail and UK Research and Innovation.

Newcastle University, Heriot-Watt University, University of Cambridge and University of Glasgow have been awarded the funding to establish the Net Zero Transport for a Resilient Future Hub.

Harper said: “This funding for more zero emission buses will help decarbonise public transport and grow the economy by keeping our communities connected.

"We have already reached our initial target of funding at least 4,000 zero emission buses and this additional funding will improve journeys for even more passengers, reaching those in the most remote areas.”

Bus Minister Richard Holden added: “This brings our total investment in new zero-emission buses to almost £500 million, helping to kick start a new generation of bus manufacturing in the UK.

This second phase of the Zero Emission Bus Regional Areas (ZEBRA) scheme builds on the success of the first round of funding, through which 1,300 ZEBs were funded.

ZEB funding is on top of £3.5 billion already invested in improving bus services since 2020, while the government recently announced a £500 million boost to cap fares at £2 until the end of October 2024.

Locally, The News last week reported that FirstBus has submitted plans to Fareham Borough Council for a new bus depot to house and charge a fleet of 62 electric buses. If the plans are agreed, the buses could be in use by next April.

In Portsmouth, the former News Centre site is being redeveloped into a purpose-built depot to hold a fully electrified bus fleet of up to 90 vehicles.

That is another step in FirstBus’ aim of operating a fully zero-emission fleet by 2035.

The ZEBRA scheme falls under the government’s national bus strategy, aimed at improving services across the country by increasing their frequency, reducing fares and improving ticket integration.