Isle of Wight Festival 2024: Wightlink offer discounted fares for festival-goers starting at £12 for passengers on foot
Wightlink has launched its Early Bird prices for ferry crossings to the Isle of Wight Festival next year, offering fixed price returns from just £12 per adult during the event, on any of its three routes.
The 2024 festival is taking place between Thursday, 20 and Sunday, 23 June in Newport. Synonymous with world-class acts, family-friendly vibes and a feeling of leaving the daily grind behind on the mainland, it’s a must-go event on any music-lover’s calendar.
Early Bird return foot passenger crossings are priced at just £12 for an adult day trip (returning by 04:30 the next morning) and £18 for stays longer than one day. Shuttle buses run regularly for foot passengers to the event site making it a sustainable way to reach the festival.
Early Bird return day trip car crossings are priced at £49.50. Short stay and long stay car crossings are fixed at £99.50.
A spokesperson from the ferry service provider said: “Even though the lineup has yet to be confirmed, based on the festival’s prolific past festival-goers can expect an eclectic mix of huge names, nostalgic throwbacks and some of the hottest up-and-comers in the charts. All with the added charm of an island escape.
"With these incredible fares, the Isle of Wight Festival should be top of everyone’s lists for summer 2024.
For more information and to reserve these discounted festival ferry crossings, visit wightlink.co.uk/iowfestival, where you can also find all terms and conditions for the fares.