News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute
Rail workers to walk out for 24 hours over sick pay and overtime
Michael Lockwood charged with rape & indecent assault
Outrage as Milly Dowler murderer granted permission to marry in prison
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times
Teenage girl dies in village duck race tragedy
The Big Top stageThe Big Top stage
The Big Top stage

Isle of Wight Festival: 16 great pictures from the first day

The Isle of Wight Festival has kicked off under scorching sunshine.
By Tom Morton
Published 16th Jun 2023, 11:59 BST
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 12:00 BST

Pictures from Thursday show campers arriving, and acts playing in the Big Top stage. Last night saw dance duo Groove Armada headline, with Lottery Winners, LF System and Oh My God! It’s The Church also on the bill.

Today the main stage will kick it action, and over the George Ezra, the Chemical Brothers and Robbie Williams will play, with Pulp headlining tonight.

SEE ALSO: Full list of set times for the festival

Big Top Thursday headliners

1. Groove Armada

Big Top Thursday headliners Photo: Dylan Roberts

Photo Sales
In the Big Top on Thursday

2. LF System

In the Big Top on Thursday Photo: David Rutherford

Photo Sales
Enjoying the sunshine

3. Arriving

Enjoying the sunshine Photo: David Rutherford

Photo Sales
Keeping cool

4. Isle of Wight Festival 2023

Keeping cool Photo: Sarah Louise Bennett

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:Pulp