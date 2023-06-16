Isle of Wight Festival: 16 great pictures from the first day
The Isle of Wight Festival has kicked off under scorching sunshine.
Pictures from Thursday show campers arriving, and acts playing in the Big Top stage. Last night saw dance duo Groove Armada headline, with Lottery Winners, LF System and Oh My God! It’s The Church also on the bill.
Today the main stage will kick it action, and over the George Ezra, the Chemical Brothers and Robbie Williams will play, with Pulp headlining tonight.
