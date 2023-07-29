News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56
FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Stormzy backs England’s Lionesses
Body found in search for firefighter missing in English Channel
Randy Meisner: founding member of The Eagles dies aged 77
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell

Luxury cruise liner Explora 1 visits Portsmouth International Port ahead of maiden Copenhagen voyage

A sophisticated luxury cruise liner has called into Portsmouth for the first time.
By Freddie Webb
Published 29th Jul 2023, 10:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Jul 2023, 08:39 BST
Explora I arriving in Portsmouth this morning (July 29). Picture: Compass Photography Services/Portsmouth International Port.Explora I arriving in Portsmouth this morning (July 29). Picture: Compass Photography Services/Portsmouth International Port.
Explora I arriving in Portsmouth this morning (July 29). Picture: Compass Photography Services/Portsmouth International Port.

Explora I arrived in Portsmouth International Port at roughly 10am this morning. Operated by Explora Journeys, the vessel is 248 metres long, 32 metres wide and weighs 63,900 tonnes.

NOW READ: Portsmouth port 'delighted' to welcome back Mein Schiff 3

Crews are scheduled to pick up her first cruise passengers in Copenhagen, Denmark, on Tuesday (August 1). Ahead of her maiden voyage, Explora I has stopped off in Portsmouth for her pre-inaugural “Insider First Look” – where local politicians and lucky guests will get to look inside.

Explora I is stopping off in Portsmouth ahead of her maiden voyage from Denmark to Iceland. Picture: Compass Photography Services/Portsmouth International Port.Explora I is stopping off in Portsmouth ahead of her maiden voyage from Denmark to Iceland. Picture: Compass Photography Services/Portsmouth International Port.
Explora I is stopping off in Portsmouth ahead of her maiden voyage from Denmark to Iceland. Picture: Compass Photography Services/Portsmouth International Port.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The cruise liner is one of six vessels being built for Europa Journeys between 2023 and 2028. Two of these ships are already under construction.

Explora I left the Fincantieri shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy, on July 20. Portsmouth was chosen as her second port of call.

Her maiden journey will see her travel from Copenhagen to Reykjavik, Iceland, on a seven day sailing. Passengers will get to visit Lerwick, Shetland Islands and Kirkwall, Orkney en route.

Related topics:Portsmouth International PortPassengersDenmark