TUI’s luxury cruise ship Mein Schiff 3 sailed into port on Saturday (July 8). The 293.8m vessel, which also weighs 99,536 in gross tonnage, first visited the city on May 26 as part of a cruise call.

She broke the record for the biggest ship ever to enter Portsmouth harbour. The vessel was carrying German tourists who explored key landmarks in the city and surrounding area such as Portsmouth Dockyard, Gunwharf Quays, Portchester Castle and other spots in Southsea.

Mein Schiff 3 making her second visit to Portsmouth on Saturday, July 8. Picture: Alison Treacher.

Her visits have been deemed as a serious coup for Portsmouth International Port, who are targeting more than 200 cruise calls within the next three years as part of its ‘masterplan’ to boost the tourism industry.

Andrew Williamson, passenger operations manager, said even though Mein Schiff 3 has visited the port before, residents are still as excited as ever to see her. He told The News: ‘We are delighted to welcome TUI’s Mein Schiff 3 back to Portsmouth, after her inaugural call in May which proved to be a great day for the city.

‘At 293m, she is the largest vessel to ever sail into Portsmouth harbour and is a real spectacle to see in the harbour. The response from residents has been really encouraging, with positive comments and excitement across social media ahead of her return.’

Mr Williamson said the port are building its relationship with TUI and make the brand a regular cruise caller. Mein Schiff 3 will also be returning to the city on August 1.

Other German luxury cruise companies which have planned visits to Portsmouth include Hapag-Lloyd, Phoenix Reisen and Aida. Mr Williamson added: ‘The crew and passengers have been made to feel very welcome and are spending their onshore time in a range of local attractions from Southsea, to Gunwharf, the dockyard and all the way over to Portchester Castle.