M27 reopens after one lane was blocked after vehicle break-down

Drivers will face delays this morning as one lane of a major Hampshire motorway has been blocked by a broken down vehicle.

By Joe Buncle
Published 18th May 2023, 09:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th May 2023, 11:11 BST

People travellling on the M27 near Bursledon are warned of delays building on the approach to Junction 8, traffic monitoring service Romanse reports.

NOW READ: Man dies in horror crash on the M3 near Winchester involving Mercedes and lorry with motorway closed for hours

In a social media post, Romanse said: ‘#M27 Westbound - Lane 1 is BLOCKED at J8/A3024 #Bursledon due to a broken down vehicle, delays building on the approach.’

The M27
The extent of congestion is currently unknown. More details to follow.

